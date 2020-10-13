Parenty 13.10.2020 09:00 am

What to do if you haven’t received an SMS from the department of education

Karabo Mokoena
What to do if you haven’t received an SMS from the department of education

The school placement period will run until 30 November. Picture: iStock

Parents are eager to know if their children have been placed or not for the 2021 academic year.

The school’s placement period in the Gauteng department of education (GDE) is under way this month and will run until 30 November. Parents who have applied for a new school are awaiting or have received an SMS notification. 

This is how parents will know whether or not their child has been accepted to a school, and which one if they applied to multiple schools. Parents could apply to up to five schools. 

Also Read: A 2021 school’s admissions guide for Grades 1 and 8

Many parents have been enquiring about the process to take if they did not receive the SMS notification. 

Worried parents can contact the GDE to enquire about the status of their application on the below details:

Email: gdeinfo@gauteng.gov.za or

Call: 0800-000-789 or 011-355-0000

Parents should remember that they have seven days to either accept or decline the placement offer, or else the placement will be forfeited. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m

Courts SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud

Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020

South Africa Fraud charges against ‘Coloured’ teacher unnecessary, says legal expert

Covid-19 Covid-19 herd immunity: political pandering or realistic resolution?


today in print

Read Today's edition