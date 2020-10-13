What to do if you haven’t received an SMS from the department of education

The school’s placement period in the Gauteng department of education (GDE) is under way this month and will run until 30 November. Parents who have applied for a new school are awaiting or have received an SMS notification.

This is how parents will know whether or not their child has been accepted to a school, and which one if they applied to multiple schools. Parents could apply to up to five schools.

Many parents have been enquiring about the process to take if they did not receive the SMS notification.

Worried parents can contact the GDE to enquire about the status of their application on the below details:

Email: gdeinfo@gauteng.gov.za or

Call: 0800-000-789 or 011-355-0000

Parents should remember that they have seven days to either accept or decline the placement offer, or else the placement will be forfeited.

