WATCH: How this dad tricked an infant into thinking he was the mom

It’s a known fact that newborns and infants are very attached to their mothers. This may even happen at the detriment of the mom. Sometimes, the child only sleeps when they are in the presence of their mother.

So, this dad figured out a way to make his infant think that he is the baby’s mom.

The first trick was wearing mom’s piece of clothing that has her smell. Even when children cannot see who is around them, they can always smell it.

According to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, “the brain’s olfactory (smell) center forms very early in fetal development. Studies have found that newborns have a keen sense of smell.

Within the first few days, they will show a preference for the smell of their own mother, especially to her breast milk.”

This is how the clothing item tricks works because mom’s shirt or nightie smells like her breastmilk.

The second and biggest trick is the one that will make you watch the full video below.

Genius.

