Maintain your sanity by using an agency to claim for maternity UIF

The first few months of a child’s life are overwhelming, but become worse with the added pressure of financial strife.

While on maternity leave, some women receive less than what their usual salary is, and have to go through a long, time-consuming and soul-draining process of claiming the little that they get.

Unfortunately, you cannot claim for maternity benefits from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) before you go on maternity leave. This means that it has to happen when your maternity leave commences.

Between adjusting to new sleeping patterns, figuring out the best breastfeeding position, and trying to remember when you last had a shower, filling documents might not be on your list of priorities.

This is why using an external agency may be a more feasible option for moms that can afford to do so.

Agencies like Sweet Dreamz operate on that very notion and can stand on those long queues and ensure that your applications are submitted timeously.

They give you all the information you need to fill in the forms accurately. A lot of the time, moms don’t receive their money on time because they did not fill in a certain section properly. These are the forms that need to be filled in, accurately and eligibly;

form UI-2.8 for banking details

form UI-2.7

form UI-2.3 (application form)

Before these forms and their supporting documents are submitted, they are checked and you can fix what you need to before it is submitted to the department of labour.

How much does this cost?

The agencies charge a once-off fee, and the fees are not the same. Sweet Dreamz, for instance, charges a once-off-fee of R850.

Other agencies that you can use

No Q UIF

UIF Connect

Mother’s Joy

