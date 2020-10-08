Kelly Rowland announces her second pregnancy with a magazine cover

One of the three Destiny’s Child members, the beloved Kelly Rowland, is expecting baby number two.

Rowland recently graced the cover of Women’s Health magazine. In a series of powerful poses, Kelly shows off her baby bump in a Tweet she captioned “SURPRISE!! My @WomensHealthMag cover issue is online now and on newsstands next week!”

In November 2014, Rowland and her husband Tim Weatherspoon witnessed the birth of their son Titan Jewell Weatherspoon. Before announcing her second pregnancy on Instagram, Rowland shared a picture of Titan, calling him “my heartbeat”.

Rowland shared that “You make my world turn in ways I never thought! You changed my life! Had one of those moments with you, tonight that made my heart explode and it felt like we were in our own little bubble!”

Her Instagram post received messages of congratulations from fellow band member Michelle Williams, Khloe Kardashian and Kevin Hart, amongst other Hollywood stars.

SURPRISE!! My @WomensHealthMag cover issue is online now and on newsstands next week! pic.twitter.com/JRdg9NAmrn — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) October 7, 2020

