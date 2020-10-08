Becoming a Parent 8.10.2020 09:30 am

Kelly Rowland announces her second pregnancy with a magazine cover

Karabo Mokoena
Kelly Rowland announces her second pregnancy with a magazine cover

Kelly Rowland announces second pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

Her beautiful bump is gracing the cover of Women’s Health magazine.

One of the three Destiny’s Child members, the beloved Kelly Rowland, is expecting baby number two. 

Rowland recently graced the cover of Women’s Health magazine. In a series of powerful poses, Kelly shows off her baby bump in a Tweet she captioned “SURPRISE!! My @WomensHealthMag cover issue is online now and on newsstands next week!”

In November 2014, Rowland and her husband Tim Weatherspoon witnessed the birth of their son Titan Jewell Weatherspoon. Before announcing her second pregnancy on Instagram, Rowland shared a picture of Titan, calling him “my heartbeat”. 

Also Read: Pearl Modiadie shows off her baby bump for the first time

Rowland shared that “You make my world turn in ways I never thought! You changed my life! Had one of those moments with you, tonight that made my heart explode and it felt like we were in our own little bubble!”

Her Instagram post received messages of congratulations from fellow band member Michelle Williams, Khloe Kardashian and Kevin Hart, amongst other Hollywood stars. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Daily news update: Farm murders in the spotlight

Editorials Fear and loathing in rural South Africa

Crime Farm attacks: ‘Not a matter of if, but when you become a victim’

Special Feature ‘SA on brink of a catastrophe’, as youngsters fear entering farming profession

Courts Journos assaulted in Senekal court chaos as farmers go on rampage


today in print

Read Today's edition