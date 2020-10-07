Dad allows primary schooler to drive his car while another kid sits on top of the car

A video has started trending on social media, showing a young girl in her school uniform driving her father’s car. The father from Limpopo proudly records and narrates the video.

In the video, the father tells people that his child just came back from school and has been driving the car since they left school.

His son sitting at the back has half of his body sticking out the back window, while another child is sitting on top of the car.

According to Section 28 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, children should “not be required or permitted to perform work or provide services that are inappropriate for a person of that child’s age; or place at risk the child’s well-being, education, physical or mental health or spiritual, moral or social development.” The Road Traffic Management Act also doesn’t allow for children under the age of 18 (16 in the case of motorcycles and learners) to operate a vehicle on public roads.

Timeslive noted that Nkareng Rakgoale, Limpopo’s MEC of social development has seen the video and expressed her concerns. “The behaviour displayed in the video is against the prescripts of the Children’s Act, which discourages all of us to expose children to harmful behaviour.”

The matter has been referred to social workers.

