Linda Mtoba shares touching video as baby ‘bean’ turns 1

Actress Linda Mtoba in the past year has candidly shared of the milestone of since becoming a mother in October 2019.

Mtoba shared a touching video on Instagram chronicling the time she become pregnant with her daughter all the way to her first birthday this past weekend.

The four-minute-long video with Smile by Beyonce as the soundtrack is a beautiful reflection of motherhood and personal moments between the family of three.

Mtoba said: “Bean here a year. Happy birthday our sweet child. I love you more than all the words in all the books.”

Many celebrities commented on the touching video, these were some of the comments on Instagram:

Nomzamo Mbatha: “What a beautiful tribute! Gosh.”

Warren Masemola: “This is so beautiful Linda.”

Lorna Maseko: “Did I not just get teary-eyed….. happy birthday bean.”

Nandi Madida: “Happy bday beautiful lil queen.”

The River actress has been very particular on what she shares to the public. She spoke out in June after she was criticised by some people that she did not share enough about her private life and pictures of her husband. At the time she said her husband is her private life.

Mtoba thanked those who wished her daughter a happy birthday.

“Thank you all for the love & birthday wishes for our Beanie pie, we appreciate it and I appreciate you boLove bami Kakhulu uThixo anibusise.”

