Being a parent 2.10.2020 09:30 am

Comedian Tumi Morake’s work-life balance is a perfect imperfection

Karabo Mokoena
Comedian Tumi Morake’s work-life balance is a perfect imperfection

Tumi Morake. Picture: Supplied

When they are not going to war over full chicken drumsticks, their home is full of cuddles and lessons on gratitude.

South African comedian, actress and host Tumi Morake is a mother of three on top of wearing many other hats. She shares with us her biggest parenting challenges and her greatest achievements.

Being a mom is …. part superhero work part humbling life of servitude.

The last time I cried was when my child… said that even when I am not home he knows I am there because I work so hard for them. Then he promised to buy me a Bugatti as a thank you gift when he grows up 🙂

My advice to other moms would be… careful with trying to be a perfect mom because you are going to expect perfect kids.

My favourite part about being a mom is… I feel useful even in my most useless moments. And the cuddles. I live for the cuddles.

The biggest challenge is… being stern. I last about as long as the reprimand and then I am in play mode again.

My biggest mom guilt is when… I look at last born’s baptism pictures. I couldn’t be there because I was on a tight filming schedule. Oh, and when I take the last drumstick and give them a different piece. We prefer drumsticks and when we have a full chicken it gets ugly.

My success as a parent is measured by… my children’s contentment.

The most important affirmation I say to my child is… I love you so much because you are so you.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is… self-love and saying thank you to everyone who provides any kind of service.

My work-life balance as a working mum is… a perfect imperfection of dropping balls and picking them up with finesse. And taking time away from them when I need to – a good hour locked in the bath does the trick.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs & viral #TrumpHasCovid – the best reactions to Donald and Melania testing positive

World Donald and Melania Trump in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

Covid-19 Western Cape already in preparation for possible second Covid-19 wave

Covid-19 Is National Ventilator Project a ‘slightly delayed’ success, or massive failure?

Courts High court dismisses Peterson Siyaya’s case, slaps him with costs order


today in print

Read Today's edition