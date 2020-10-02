Comedian Tumi Morake’s work-life balance is a perfect imperfection

South African comedian, actress and host Tumi Morake is a mother of three on top of wearing many other hats. She shares with us her biggest parenting challenges and her greatest achievements.

Being a mom is …. part superhero work part humbling life of servitude.

The last time I cried was when my child… said that even when I am not home he knows I am there because I work so hard for them. Then he promised to buy me a Bugatti as a thank you gift when he grows up 🙂

My advice to other moms would be… careful with trying to be a perfect mom because you are going to expect perfect kids.

My favourite part about being a mom is… I feel useful even in my most useless moments. And the cuddles. I live for the cuddles.

The biggest challenge is… being stern. I last about as long as the reprimand and then I am in play mode again.

My biggest mom guilt is when… I look at last born’s baptism pictures. I couldn’t be there because I was on a tight filming schedule. Oh, and when I take the last drumstick and give them a different piece. We prefer drumsticks and when we have a full chicken it gets ugly.

My success as a parent is measured by… my children’s contentment.

The most important affirmation I say to my child is… I love you so much because you are so you.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is… self-love and saying thank you to everyone who provides any kind of service.

My work-life balance as a working mum is… a perfect imperfection of dropping balls and picking them up with finesse. And taking time away from them when I need to – a good hour locked in the bath does the trick.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.