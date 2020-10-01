Chrissy Teigen suffers heartbreaking miscarriage after undergoing two blood transfusions this week

Model and businesswoman Chrissy Teigen has suffered a miscarriage.

Teigen, who has never shied away about sharing her life openly to the public, shared the news on Thursday.

The 34-year-old who is married to and has two children with musician John Legend, said her third pregnancy had been hard. She was rushed to hospital this week and underwent two blood transfusions, but she and Legend have lost their third child, who the pair had already named Jack, All4Women reported.

She wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”





Many people commended the couple for sharing and defended them from the trolls who were surprised by the rawness of the pictures Teigen posted when announcing the news.

So many people endure pregnancy loss and suffer in silence. What @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend shared tonight will help so, so many of them feel less alone in their loss. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 1, 2020

don’t be a self righteous asshole. don’t use “culture” to shame others. don’t ridicule someone’s loss just because they’re a celebrity. this happens to more people than you know. be kind or be quiet. — foyin ???? (@foyinog) October 1, 2020

i don’t care if you don’t like chrissy but sitting here and making fun of her losing her baby is disgusting. that’s something no one should ever go through in life, have some kind human decency. praying for the family. ???? ???? — shayupdatesⁿˣ (@VicxArmani) October 1, 2020



