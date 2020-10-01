Becoming a Parent 1.10.2020 10:00 am

Chrissy Teigen suffers heartbreaking miscarriage after undergoing two blood transfusions this week

Citizen reporter
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Teigen shares on Instagram that she had a miscarriage. Image: Instagram @Chrissyteigen

Chrissy Teigen who is married to musician John Legend and has two children, said her third pregnancy had been very hard.

Model and businesswoman Chrissy Teigen has suffered a miscarriage.

Teigen, who has never shied away about sharing her life openly to the public, shared the news on Thursday.

The 34-year-old who is married to and has two children with musician John Legend, said her third pregnancy had been hard. She was rushed to hospital this week and underwent two blood transfusions, but she and Legend have lost their third child, who the pair had already named Jack, All4Women reported.

She wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on


Many people commended the couple for sharing and defended them from the trolls who were surprised by the rawness of the pictures Teigen posted when announcing the news.


