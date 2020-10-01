Choosing termination over continuing with the pregnancy

There are many reasons why women choose to abort. Some simply don’t want children and feel abortion is the best way out. They can feel raising is costly and they cannot afford to do, especially if they are doing it alone. A woman who can’t support herself will most likely be unable to support a child, especially if she has no financial help.

An unhappy relationship

Sometimes, a pregnant mother may not wish to continue in a relationship of any kind with the father of her baby. She may also want to avoid a custody battle or child support suit. Someone in this situation may see it as impossible and costly. If you are considering an abortion as an option for your unplanned pregnancy, know the facts and consequences of each side before going through with it.

Think about how you might feel in the future and how your situation will probably change for the better. Perhaps you feel you can’t afford a child now, but it won’t be that way forever.

A heavy decision

Having an abortion is a decision that should not be taken lightly. If you are someone who is considering this as an option, know the facts and consequences of each side before going through with it. Many abortions are performed each year, and while this is the only alternative for some women, many regret having an abortion.

A difficult and traumatic choice

There are definitely consequences to both aborting or keeping the baby, and for all women faced with this decision, it is a difficult and often traumatic choice to make. Physical consequences can include injury and in some cases, even death. This usually occurs when the abortion has been administered incorrectly or by someone who isn’t authorised to perform one.

The body will most definitely react whenever an abortion has been performed because of the trauma that has occurred. Even if the mother isn’t far along in her pregnancy, the physical effects will still be felt.

Emotional consequences of abortions

Many women become depressed when they realise what they have done. Regret is also another aspect of the psychological effects. Once the abortion has occurred, there’s no way to reverse it. A lot of women have difficulty with this. These effects can last a lifetime.

Even after other children have been born, women often think of the child they aborted and wish they had made a different decision. Think about it very carefully so you will be able to make the right decision.

