Grade 1 & 8 Gauteng parents have 7 days to accept or decline school placement offer

Briefing the media yesterday, MEC of Gauteng education Panyaza Lesufi spoke on placement pressure for the 2021 academic year for children in grades 1 and 8.

To alleviate this, the Gauteng ministry is putting a deadline in place for parents to accept a placement offer after receiving the SMS notification. Lesufi stated that they incurred a lot of costs last year due to urging parents to accept the offer.

This year, the Gauteng department of education has 373K places available for classroom accommodation. In total, they have received 410K applications, more than the number of spaces open.

There are over 70K applications for grade 1 and 8 learners on the system. This is why the department is adamant about meeting the deadline. Placement will commence on 1 October.

This causes a backlog for the department, and according to Lesufi, if parents do not accept the offer within seven school days “we will then remove your child and you will not be part of the process”.

