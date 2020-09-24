WATCH: Kids Paradise nursery schoolers take on the Jerusalema dance challenge

Jerusalema has become South Africa’s pride and joy and everyone is participating because of how fun it is. But did you know it could be cute too?

When the kids from Paradise Nursery School in Alberton dud the challenge, this was proven.

What makes this one fun is how they keep counting their steps, and doing their own thing at the same time. They are kids, and have no regard for ‘rules’, but they sure had fun, and we know you will when watching it.

One of the kids down right refused to participate, standing still the entire time. See? They are their own people.

Watch the full video below:

Jerusalema challenge done and dusted ????❗️Happiness begins at kids paradise Posted by Kids Paradise Alberton on Monday, 31 August 2020

