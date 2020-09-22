The ‘shut up’ TikTok challenge by parents has its good and bad side

Tik Tok is famous for making fun videos trend quickly. If the next person thinks its fun, it gets recreated until it goes viral.

The recent challenge that went viral is the ‘shut up’ challenge. The gist of the challenge is one parent asking their child to do a chore, and they respond with “shut up” on camera in front of another parent.

Mostly its the mom asking in front of their partners. Mom would be in on it as well, with the dad unaware of what is happening.

Some of the reactions are hilarious.

IOL recently reported that the challenge has a dark side. In some of the videos, the fathers are always ready to pounce. Punishment is inevitable, and they look ready to smack their disrespectful kids.

The video captures how ill-discipline is handled in a lot of the homes, with children getting smacked as a form of punishment.

This form of punishment is illegal in South Africa and Sweden was the first country to make it illegal in 1979.

The parenting website Very Well Family states that “corporal punishment encompasses all types of physical punishment, including spanking, slapping, pinching, pulling, twisting, and hitting with an object”.

The subject is highly debated, with parents split between its efficacy. Many argue that it is effective because they grew up being physically punished and “turned out well”.

Others argue that it is ineffective as it fosters fear and not discipline.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) encourages parents to use “healthy forms of discipline, such as positive reinforcement of appropriate behaviours, limit setting, redirecting, and setting future expectations”.

Sandra Graham-Bermann, PhD, a psychology professor and principal investigator for the Child Violence and Trauma Laboratory at the University of Michigan told the America Psychology Association: “People get frustrated and hit their kids. Maybe they don’t see there are other options.”

