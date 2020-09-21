Our Kids 21.9.2020 09:00 am

WATCH: Touching birthday speech by seven-year-old Mafikeng girl

Karabo Mokoena
7-year old shares a sweet speech. Picture; Twitter

She had no idea the birthday party was planned, but she had the perfect speech ready.

Celebrating her birthday true princess style, seven-year-old Aobakwe Makhudu took to the podium to make a speech for her guests.

What followed was a beautiful message of appreciation to everyone in attendance. Karabo’s mom Amber Makhudu-Mokgosi shared a short video of her birthday girl’s moving gratitude speech to the family that attended the celebration in their home in Mafikeng, North West.

“Today, I love all of you,” are the words shared by this emotionally overwhelmed primary schooler, and her sincere gratitude is felt. When her mom comforts her crying, she tells her that it is “tears of joy”.

Aobakwe’s speech came as a surprise to everyone because it was not planned. She had no idea that her parents were planning the celebration.

“I was not surprised caused she loves making speeches every chance she gets,” her mom shares.

“The first time she started making a speech, was at her creche graduation last year. She was thanking the parents for coming to the graduation. Ever since then my daughter loves making speeches.”

Looks like the future of public speaking is in very good hands.

