Signs that your child may be bullied at school

To raise awareness of the phenomenon of bullying in schools, the department of basic education posted a series of tweets detailing signs that your child might be bullied.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, “bullying behaviour is a serious problem among school-age children and adolescents”.

Bullying prevention is not only the job of the victim but as well as the perpetrator and their parents.

Also Read: What to do when your child is the bully

Unfortunately, the victims are the ones that experience the psychological brunt of being bullied in the short and long term. Those that bully and bystanders are also affected.

Victims usually experience extreme anxiety and depression. They may also develop a strong dislike for school, which hinders their academic progress.

Below are some key tweets from the department educating parents on what to look out for.

Signs your child may be bullied at school: – Sudden decreased interest in school (wants to stay at home)

– Sudden loss of interest in favourite school activities

– Sudden decrease in the quality of school work#StopBullying #DBE pic.twitter.com/Riay5ts2KB — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) September 15, 2020

Signs your child may be bullied at school: – Wants the parent to take her to school instead of riding the bus

– Seems happy on weekends, but unhappy, preoccupied, or tense on Sundays

– Suddenly prefers the company of adults#StopBullying #DBE pic.twitter.com/16hENovQ7W — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) September 15, 2020

Warning Signs of Bullying: – Frequent illnesses such as headaches and stomach aches

– Sleep issues such as nightmares and sleeplessness

– Comes home with unexplained scratches, bruises, and torn clothing#StopBullying #DBE pic.twitter.com/KyKSdozipD — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) September 15, 2020

Warning Signs of Bullying – Talks about avoiding certain areas of the school or neighbourhood

– Suddenly becomes moody, irritable, or angry and starts bullying others

– Seeks the wrong friends in the wrong places #StopBullying #DBE pic.twitter.com/CezjyWztpt — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) September 15, 2020

Warning Signs of Bullying: – Talks about being sad, anxious, depressed, or having panic attacks

– Wants to stay home on weekends

– Talks about suicide#StopBullying #DBE pic.twitter.com/j33LtpCe8l — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) September 15, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.