Our Kids 16.9.2020 12:00 pm

Signs that your child may be bullied at school

Karabo Mokoena
Bullying is rife in schools. picture:iStock

Your kids might not always tell you that they are being bullied.

To raise awareness of the phenomenon of bullying in schools, the department of basic education posted a series of tweets detailing signs that your child might be bullied.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, “bullying behaviour is a serious problem among school-age children and adolescents”.

Bullying prevention is not only the job of the victim but as well as the perpetrator and their parents.

Also Read: What to do when your child is the bully

Unfortunately, the victims are the ones that experience the psychological brunt of being bullied in the short and long term. Those that bully and bystanders are also affected.

Victims usually experience extreme anxiety and depression. They may also develop a strong dislike for school, which hinders their academic progress.

Below are some key tweets from the department educating parents on what to look out for.

