WATCH: Dwanye Johnson’s daughter still won’t believe he’s Maui from ‘Moana’

Even after singing ‘You’re Welcome’ a million times, word for word, in his voice, Dwanye ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter Tia still refuses that her dad is Maui.

The Disney movie Moana was a hit when it came out in 2016, and had back-to-back sing-alongs, including the famous You’re welcome. The movie continues to be a favourite for many young children, including The Rock’s youngest daughter Tiana Gia Johnson. In this video, Tia and her superstar dad sing along to his song, with Tia throwing in some ad-libs.

When Dwayne asks her “Is daddy Maui?” she replies with an adamant “No!”

Watch the full video below:

