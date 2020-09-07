Our Kids 7.9.2020 12:00 pm

WATCH: Barbie made little girl paint dolls’ nails with nail polish on her carpet

Karabo Mokoena
WATCH: Barbie made little girl paint dolls' nails with nail polish on her carpet

‘Barbie made me do it.’

Parents often wonder who whispers in their children’s ears whenever they get up to no good.

Finally, they get the answer. It’s Barbie!

This is according to little Miss Sofia who, after many attempts of saying ‘no’, finally decided to paint her dolls’ nails inside her room on the carpet. Apparently, Barbie told her “a hundred times to do it”.

With a very dramatic demeanour, Sofia continues to explain to her father that “I said it was horrible but she didn’t listen to me”. Her father keeps repeating her story back to her, and she concurs every time.

In the end, Sofia understands the lesson: Say no when Barbie tells you to do something naughty.

Watch the full video below:

