Omuhle Gela says her ‘heart is full’ after giving birth to a baby girl

Actress Omuhle Makaziwe Gela has given birth to a baby girl.

Sharing the news on social media she captioned it: “My heart is full. God showed off and I see him daily in you. The most perfect gift I’ve ever received in my entire existence… hi, Minnie Me.”

The actress is very private about her personal life and only confirmed the pregnancy in August after months of speculation.





At the time she said: “To the love of my life, just wanted to let you know that the strength you’ve given me is beyond me, I’ve watched myself transform into the woman I’ve always prayed to be for my future children.

“I will forever thank God for TRUSTING me with his precious creation and thinking I am capable and good enough to mother you. This has been the most surreal, out-of-body experience.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.