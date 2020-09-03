Being a parent 3.9.2020 04:00 pm

Karabo Mokoena
Looking for a flexible job, mama? RecruitMyMom is just for you

This is an agency that helps moms look for roles that suit their schedules and skills.

Juggling a 9-5 and parenting can be overwhelming for some people, as both need a certain level of commitment and time.

Some moms leave their office jobs for the home job, which keeps them busy enough, while others settle for half-day or work-from-home opportunities.

This is the principle RecruitMyMom is founded on, as they “believe that remote and flexible working benefits employers and empowers women for better work-life integration.”

They work with top companies such as Delloite, Amazon, Apple, and many others, and connect highly-skilled employees (moms) with credible employers.

So, if you are looking for a suitable opportunity that will allow you to continue building your career and a home, then follow this link.

