Spotting instead of period as an early sign of pregnancy

Spotting at the time you are expecting your period, which is usually 10-14 days after your ovulation period may be a sign of implantation.

What is implantation bleeding?

Implantation bleeding or spotting, according to Mayo Clinic, is “typically defined as a small amount of light spotting or bleeding that occurs about 10 to 14 days after conception”. This is very normal according to Dr Yvonne Butler Tobah.

This happens when the fertilised egg joins the lining of the uterus. So, instead of getting your usual period, you will see light bleeding.

Is spotting instead of a period always an early sign of pregnancy?

According to Healthline, spots might be caused by other factors and not just early pregnancy.

“A complicated balancing act between the hormones oestrogen and progesterone” can lead to either a normal period or a lighter period (spotting).

Lack of ovulation, weight issues, diet, stress, amongst others can cause spotting.

Early pregnancy will be accompanied by other symptoms such as:

Nausea

Swollen breasts

Vomiting

Fatigue

To determine whether or not you are pregnant, it is advisable to take a home pregnancy test or go to your GP.

