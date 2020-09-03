Gauteng department has open vacancies for examination assistants and quality assessors

The Gauteng department of education is currently on a recruitment drive for 130 examination assistants and more than a thousand quality assessors. The purpose of this role is to ensure that the examinations are conducted with credibility.
The opportunities are open to:
- Students at tertiary university
- Unemployed persons with one or more tertiary qualifications
- Unemployed graduates
Candidates should be numerically literate, with accounting and/or mathematics required as a subject in high school.
To apply, potential candidates may follow this link and complete an online application process.
Applications will be open from 1 to 13 September 2020.
