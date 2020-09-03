Parenty 3.9.2020 12:00 pm

Gauteng department has open vacancies for examination assistants and quality assessors

Parenty staff writer
Gauteng department has open vacancies for examination assistants and quality assessors

iStock

There are more than 1,000 vacancies available.

The Gauteng department of education is currently on a recruitment drive for 130 examination assistants and more than a thousand quality assessors. The purpose of this role is to ensure that the examinations are conducted with credibility.

The opportunities are open to:

  • Students at tertiary university
  • Unemployed persons with one or more tertiary qualifications
  • Unemployed graduates

Candidates should be numerically literate, with accounting and/or mathematics required as a subject in high school.

To apply, potential candidates may follow this link and complete an online application process.

Applications will be open from 1 to 13 September 2020.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Learners who aren’t returning won’t be deregistered, says Lesufi 6.7.2020
Gauteng department of education to recruit Covid-19 ‘brigades’ 19.5.2020
Gauteng parent frustrated after failed bid to appeal placement 6.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Lockdown legacy: What people owe on their rent

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ and Mboweni calls Masina to ‘order’

Crime Third suspect in Nathaniel Julies murder case arrested

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding continues on Wednesday as Eskom warns of additional stages

World US police shoot and kill another black man


today in print

Read Today's edition