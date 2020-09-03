Here is the medication that is safe take while pregnant

As your body goes through the changes in pregnancy, to accommodate the increasing size and weight of the uterus, you may experience a few aches and pains. The discomfort can quickly become unbearable, which then requires you to take some form of medication.

But what medication can you use for relief when you are told to limit or stop usage of pills during the nine months? You cannot pop any pill because whatever you take affects your baby and can lead to complications in your pregnancy.

Painkillers

If a headache strikes, for example, a mom-to-be can use selected painkiller options that are available. According to experts, paracetamol is considered safe to use during pregnancy primarily for headaches, fever, aches, pains and sore throat. It can be used during all three trimesters of pregnancy. But, they warn that as with everything else during pregnancy, diligence is necessary and medication should be used with caution and guidance from a doctor or gynaecologist.

No matter how painful your body may be, do not reach out for aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medication. These are known to cause problems for both the mother and the unborn baby and often linked to complications during labour. For those who tend to suffer from nagging headaches and migraines, fortunately they tend to be slightly less or disappear with pregnancy due to hormonal changes.

High blood medication

Some pregnant mothers get high blood pressure while pregnant or some are already living with the silent killer. Your gynaecologist will prescribe medication that is suitable in pregnancy and a dosage to take, depending on the severity of your blood pressure.

The medication won’t endanger your life or that of the baby but is to manage your high blood pressure. You will also need to make sure you eat a healthy and balanced diet, featuring vegetables and fruit. You must also limit your salt-intake to keep your blood pressure on track. After you have delivered your baby, the doctor will continue to monitor whether you still have hypertension or it was induced by pregnancy. If it is high, you may continue with the medication until it stabilises.

Vitamins

There are plenty of products on the market that you may find yourself confused which one to buy. When you go for your antenatal check-up ask your gynaecologist to prescribe suitable vitamins for pregnant women. Remember to take these vitamins daily as they supplement the nutrients, that you and baby need but may not be getting from your diet.

