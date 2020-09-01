Parenty 1.9.2020 03:00 pm

Two Trinity House schools shut their doors as pupil numbers dwindle

Parenty staff writer
Two Trinity House schools shut their doors as pupil numbers dwindle

IOL

Trinity House Northriding and Trinity House Palm Lake have been shut down.

According to IOL, ADvTECH has decided to shut down two of their schools, in Northriding and Palm Lakes in Kwa-Zulu Natal. The two private schools have been closed due to “dwindling registration numbers”, the group says.

The group’s CEO Roy Douglas said: “Trinity House Northriding was originally planned to accommodate approximately 400 students. It reached a peak of 129 students in 2018 but this has subsequently diminished to 92 in 2020. Expectations are for only about 60 to 70 students in 2021.”

The school closures are, therefore, not accredited to the Covid-19 crisis.

Also Read: Bishop Bavin school closure: Court rules staff are still employed

For this reason, the group decided that it is not viable for the school to run on such small numbers, which affects many areas such as extracurricular activities. The group is hoping to accommodate these students in their other schools within the group.

To avoid retrenchments, ADvTECH is in discussions with 13 teachers to assess the possibility of them being placed in different schools.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
How can parents support their children for back-to-school during a global pandemic 10.6.2020
Competition Tribunal approves Monash’s acquisition by ADvTECH 8.4.2019
ADvTECH FY2018 profit up 14% to R725m on growing tertiary education demand 18.3.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ after storm

Business News Crime, electricity theft kill off critical businesses in Joburg

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Malema and Ndlozi’s cop assault trial and petrol price

Courts Malema and Ndlozi’s cop assault trial to start in October

Business News Petrol price goes up by 1 cent, diesel down 21 cents


today in print

Read Today's edition