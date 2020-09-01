Two Trinity House schools shut their doors as pupil numbers dwindle

According to IOL, ADvTECH has decided to shut down two of their schools, in Northriding and Palm Lakes in Kwa-Zulu Natal. The two private schools have been closed due to “dwindling registration numbers”, the group says.

The group’s CEO Roy Douglas said: “Trinity House Northriding was originally planned to accommodate approximately 400 students. It reached a peak of 129 students in 2018 but this has subsequently diminished to 92 in 2020. Expectations are for only about 60 to 70 students in 2021.”

The school closures are, therefore, not accredited to the Covid-19 crisis.

For this reason, the group decided that it is not viable for the school to run on such small numbers, which affects many areas such as extracurricular activities. The group is hoping to accommodate these students in their other schools within the group.

To avoid retrenchments, ADvTECH is in discussions with 13 teachers to assess the possibility of them being placed in different schools.

