WATCH: Every parent should do this to their kids’ new house when they are older

If there is one thing parents do in vain is clean their home. A home with a toddler and young children always looks like a storm hit the house.

One wonders if they even make an effort to be a lot tidier than they are. From leaving clothing items everywhere, not putting things back, and not picking up the mess, one wonders if they are doing it on purpose.

After 18 or so years of a child going around your house making a mess wherever they can, it only makes sense to do the same to them when they have their own houses.

With over 28 million views, parents and non-parents can relate to this video, some planning to do the exact same thing.

Angie, a mom on Tik Tok, says the purpose of her account is “embarrassing my kids on here one tik tok at a time.” And this one is no exception as her and her husband created a spoof video impersonating the kids.

Watch the full video here:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.