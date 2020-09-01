Should parents swear in front of kids?

It is always said that, be careful what you say in front of the kids because they will go out there and embarrass you. Hence, for the longest time swearing in front of the children was seen as a taboo. Many parenting experts felt that doing so gives kids the message that foul language is both acceptable and a passive encouragement to use it themselves.

It seems that over the years, society’s views on swearing in front of kids has changed. Today, you frequently hear parents using these colourful expletives regardless of who might be around and listening. As a result, parenting experts are starting to shift their views as well. A number of them are now saying that the focus needs to shift from completely avoiding bad language to learning when it’s more appropriate.

Kids will be exposed

The fact of the matter is that even if you are very careful about what you say, your kids are going to be exposed to this type of language no matter what you do. You may not use it at home but there are very few television shows, movies, and even novels that kids enjoy that don’t use some type of curse words. Even some nightly news programmes have peppered some of their reports with the occasional bad word. Many students use some words without a second thought and are surprised to learn that these are considered swear words.

Swearing may help

One recent study at Keele University in the United Kingdom showed that swearing at times of extreme stress or pain may actually enable the person to endure the agony for a little longer. Dr Richard Stephens had groups stick their hands in freezing water. Those people who were allowed to swear during this test were able to withstand the pain for up to 40 seconds longer than the group not allowed to use colourful expletives. This encouraged a shift in focus.

Supply alternative to swear words

While teaching the kids that using bad language is unacceptable, experts also suggest helping to supply kids with a realm of alternatives. Furthermore, by teaching kids to come up with alternatives, you’re helping to stretch their vocabularies and relativity. For most people, there are acceptable times and places for foul language especially because these days these words are all around us. As parents, however, it’s up to you to teach your kids when and where these words can be used.

