Food to avoid when pregnant

When you are expecting your bundle of joy, you get certain cravings and sometimes you may want food that is not beneficial or may pose danger to you and your baby. Most foods can be enjoyed during pregnancy, but there is food you need to stay away from. In order for the baby to grow and develop accordingly, as a mom you will need to indulge in food with certain nutrients, vitamins and minerals.

Before you indulge your taste buds, here is a list of food to avoid for the duration of your pregnancy:

Liver and liver products

When you are anaemic you are advised to consume liver but this isn’t the case when pregnant. Liver and liver products and supplements that contain high levels of Vitamin A can be harmful to your developing baby. So, avoid liver sausage, liver pâté and cod liver oil as they all contain high concentrations of Vitamin A. Moderate levels of Vitamin A are welcomed because they play a role in the metabolism of the essential fatty acids, which are very important in pregnancy, and help to keep the digestive tract, lungs and mucous membranes healthy.

Therefore, you can safely eat red, orange and green veggies and fruit such as mangoes as they don’t contain large doses of Vitamin A.

Certain types of fish

Certain fish, grilled or fried, can be harmful to your baby’s central nervous system. Avoid shark, swordfish or marlin as they contain methyl mercury. On the other hand, tuna contains a lower amount of methyl mercury and therefore, should be eaten in moderation.

Certain types of fish used in sushi should also be avoided at all costs as they contain high levels of mercury and, in their raw state, have an added food-poisoning risk, as well as an iodine-allergy risk in some cases. Raw or under cooked shellfish like oysters, clams and mussels should be avoided during pregnancy as they sometimes contain harmful bacteria or viruses that can cause food poisoning.

Mould-ripened cheeses

As an expectant mom, you are better off avoiding soft cheese that potentially contain listeria like Brie and Camembert. Go on and enjoy hard cheeses rather, such as cheddar or spreadable cheeses such as cottage-, creamed- and processed cheese as they pose no risk to your pregnancy. Only stop eating them if you are dairy sensitivity or allergic.

Raw and lightly cooked eggs

Nothing is as delicious as a soft egg on toast for breakfast but as a pregnant mother rather be vigilant avoid raw and lightly cooked eggs or dishes containing raw eggs. These products may contain salmonella bacteria and there is a risk that consuming them may lead to food poisoning.

