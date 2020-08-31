IN PICS: Children pay tribute to Black Panther Chadwick Boseman

On Saturday morning, the world woke up to the news of Chadwick Boseman’s passing. The 43-year-old actor, among other monumental roles, played T’Challa, the Black Panther.

Black Panther was more than just a Marvel comic or movie to the world. It was a move towards an amazing direction of depicting superheroes that looked like millions of brown skin kids across the world, or their friends. Black Panther soon became a favourite for children globally.

One mom shared on Twitter “for many black children, he was the first major superhero they could identify with”.

So his death came as a shock for parents who understand death, and a huge knock for children that don’t really get it as yet. But the thought that their King is no more was definitely something worth mourning.

In their own beautiful way using their toys, they paid tribute to the Black Panther and it is both surreal and beautiful.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.