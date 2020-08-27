WATCH: This toddler faking an injury is the funniest thing you’ll watch today

You have to replay this video to believe it.

A kid that seems in genuine distress has his hand behind a door, and you would swear he is in genuine pain. Until an adult just slightly moves the door that does not seem to be affecting him at all.

In his head, that door is leaned against his hand in a manner that warrants a cry of pain.

He believed it, and he went with it.

And it is hilarious.

It seems like he really enjoyed the door being pressed against his hand and foot. Whatever his reasoning, the parents enjoyed this part of raising a toddler.

Watch the full video below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.