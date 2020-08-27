Our Kids 27.8.2020 12:00 pm

Inflammatory disease linked to Covid-19 affecting SA children

Karabo Mokoena
Inflammatory disease linked to Covid-19 affecting SA children

iStock

WHO shows that the disease is likely linked to Covid-19 or previous exposure to it.

South African children are currently experiencing a multi-system inflammatory syndrome that is associated with Covid-19. It is currently known as MIS-C or paediatric inflammatory multi-system syndrome. 

23 children were admitted and treated in treated at The Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town. According to the Lancet Report, “12 (52%) of the 23 children required admission to an intensive care unit, most commonly because of myocardial dysfunction”.

Also Read: WHO investigates link between multisystem inflammatory syndrome and Covid-19 in children

The research was conducted on all 23 children. 17 of them were boys, and six were girls. Black children were the majority (18), and four of the children had prenatal exposure to HIV. Other pre-existing conditions were identified, with obesity, leukaemia, and epilepsy being the main ones amongst the four children. 

16 of the children had no previous exposure to Covid-19, and only three had confirmed exposure. 

The major symptoms of MIS-C are:

  • Fever
  • Tachycardia (an abnormally rapid heart rate.)
  • Rash
  • Conjunctivitis (pink eye)
  • Abdominal pain
  • Diarrhoea
  • Hypotension
  • Arthritis
  • Headache

MIS-C has not led to any deaths, and the children are being monitored, with no fear of any subsequent diseases caused by the current one.  

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WHO investigates link between multisystem inflammatory syndrome and Covid-19 in children 18.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee


today in print

Read Today's edition