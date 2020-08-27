Inflammatory disease linked to Covid-19 affecting SA children

South African children are currently experiencing a multi-system inflammatory syndrome that is associated with Covid-19. It is currently known as MIS-C or paediatric inflammatory multi-system syndrome.

23 children were admitted and treated in treated at The Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Cape Town. According to the Lancet Report, “12 (52%) of the 23 children required admission to an intensive care unit, most commonly because of myocardial dysfunction”.

The research was conducted on all 23 children. 17 of them were boys, and six were girls. Black children were the majority (18), and four of the children had prenatal exposure to HIV. Other pre-existing conditions were identified, with obesity, leukaemia, and epilepsy being the main ones amongst the four children.

16 of the children had no previous exposure to Covid-19, and only three had confirmed exposure.

The major symptoms of MIS-C are:

Fever

Tachycardia (an abnormally rapid heart rate.)

Rash

Conjunctivitis (pink eye)

Abdominal pain

Diarrhoea

Hypotension

Arthritis

Headache

MIS-C has not led to any deaths, and the children are being monitored, with no fear of any subsequent diseases caused by the current one.

