WATCH: Teen girl freaks out as she’s forced to down castor oil

Karabo Mokoena
The trauma of drinking castor oil is felt in this video.

Anyone that has ever had a taste of castor oil knows too well the trauma of the whole experience. From the very smell of it as it touches your tongue to the horrific after taste.

Even so, in many communities, downing a teaspoon of castor oil, especially after a fun period of eating all sorts of junk, is a prerequisite.

The video below captures the moments before and after drinking castor oil. It even captures perfectly the experience of those with siblings.

The girl, in utter frustration, screams: “Ntlokgele Kagiso” (Kagiso, leave me alone) to a voice of what sounds like a young boy that we assume is her sibling.

Her tears, facial expressions, and the vibrations in her voice cannot be faked. She does not want to take what is on that spoon!

Her experience after swallowing is all too nostalgic.

Watch the full video below:

