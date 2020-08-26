Our Kids 26.8.2020 12:00 pm

This is why you are seeing #SaveOurChildren on your feed

Karabo Mokoena
This is why you are seeing #SaveOurChildren on your feed

iStock

Online users are still hash-tagging and creating awareness.

To bring awareness to the rising number of victims that are trafficked around the world, the #SaveOurChildren campaign has gained momentum online.

Palermo Protocol, the main international anti-trafficking law defines human trafficking as “the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of persons, by means of the threat or use of force or other forms of coercion, of abduction, of fraud, of deception, of the abuse of power or of a position of vulnerability or of the giving or receiving of payments or benefits to achieve the consent of a person having control over another person, for the purpose of exploitation”.

Also Read: #Saveourchildren movement gains momentum

According to UNICEF and charity World’s Children, an estimated 1.2 million children are trafficked every year.

  • 1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children.
  • 55% of trafficking victims are women and children.
  • Only 1% of trafficking victims are rescued.
  • The human trafficking industry is worth $150 billion industry.

The campaign is aimed at creating awareness around the danger vulnerable groups are in. Orphaned children and women who are unemployed and poor usually fall prey to human traffickers and their tactics.

The Save Our Children Facebook in SA group has gained over 50K members, with the group now tackling issues of schools reopening, advocating against its reopening.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
What to do if your child goes missing 25.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Fita drops cigarette ban legal challenge

Business Insight Where did it go wrong: How two ANC-run municipalities can be so different

Business Another disease plagues Brazil Covid fight: corruption

General Daily news update: Africa may be past Covid peak, Bosasa back at Zondo, your weather update

Covid-19 Africa could be past the peak of Covid-19 pandemic – WHO


today in print

Read Today's edition