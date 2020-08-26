This is why you are seeing #SaveOurChildren on your feed

To bring awareness to the rising number of victims that are trafficked around the world, the #SaveOurChildren campaign has gained momentum online.

Palermo Protocol, the main international anti-trafficking law defines human trafficking as “the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of persons, by means of the threat or use of force or other forms of coercion, of abduction, of fraud, of deception, of the abuse of power or of a position of vulnerability or of the giving or receiving of payments or benefits to achieve the consent of a person having control over another person, for the purpose of exploitation”.

According to UNICEF and charity World’s Children, an estimated 1.2 million children are trafficked every year.

1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children.

55% of trafficking victims are women and children.

Only 1% of trafficking victims are rescued.

The human trafficking industry is worth $150 billion industry.

The campaign is aimed at creating awareness around the danger vulnerable groups are in. Orphaned children and women who are unemployed and poor usually fall prey to human traffickers and their tactics.

The Save Our Children Facebook in SA group has gained over 50K members, with the group now tackling issues of schools reopening, advocating against its reopening.

