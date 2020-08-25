WATCH: Dads react to childbirth in hilarious ways

This video compilation shares bits of videos of dads reacting to the birth of their children as it happens. Some are celebrating having boys, while others could not stick around long enough to see it happen.

One dad passes out, wakes up, pukes, and tells mom that “don’ worry about me, just do what you need to do.”

Typical dads.

Some dads experience genuine shock, with one dad looking extremely scared.

A research article by Biomedical Central on pregnancy and childbirth indicates that “fathers may experience extreme distress as a result of childbirth which is exacerbated by aspects of current maternity care”.

Watch the full video below:

