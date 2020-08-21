‘Do what works for you,’ advises TV and radio sports presenter Mpho Letsholonyane

TV and radio broadcaster and mommy of two Mpho Letsholonyane teaches us what she has learned in her journey of motherhood. She shares the moments that brought her happy tears and the challenges she has encountered as well.

Being a mom is… Magic. I love being a mother. Motherhood has taught me to be more patient and loving. I wouldn’t change it for the world.

The last time I cried was… when my youngest child graduated from preschool to start big school. I was just so happy for the milestone.

My advice to other moms would be… Do what works for you. No two children are the same, even when living under the same roof. Trust your gut.

My favourite part about being a mom is… Knowing that I am loved. Unconditionally. I love the conversations we have with the kids and how much laughter I enjoy from them.

The biggest challenge is… trying to raise well balanced human beings without influencing their personalities too much. I would like both my children to be open-minded people, able to make up their own minds but who also respect other people’s views. That balancing act is sometimes tricky especially for someone as opinionated as me.

My biggest mom guilt is when… I don’t give the children enough attention because I’m busy with work.

My success as a parent is measured by… How happy my children are. When they are carefree and smiling, my job is done.

The most important affirmation I say to my child is… You are worthy and can do anything your heart desires.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is… Respect. Respecting other people, their possessions and their views, is very important to me.

My work-life balance as a working mum is… To allow myself to do what makes me happy as well. It’s very easy to get carried away by work. So I try not to be too carried away.

