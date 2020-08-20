Forget Google, here is a child-friendly search engine for your kids

The internet is a vast world on its own, and it is hard to monitor the type of content your child accesses when they are online.

Some school work may require online research and the first place we all access is Google. With all the advertising companies are doing online, one can never be sure what else will be sold to your child, or which wrong button they will press.

Kiddle.co is a visual search engine for kids that offers search results that are child-friendly.

Like Google, it has ads, but this is usually content that is being promoted but is still child-friendly.

Kiddle is not a Google product but helps get rid of any adult content that your child might be able to access when using the Google search engine. If your child searches any adult content like ‘pornography’ or ‘sex’, Kiddle will show no results. Google has over 300 million results for this search.

So, next time your child needs to do some research, opt for Google and be rest assured that they are not accessing content that is not created for them.

