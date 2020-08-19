Hoërskool Witteberg learners participate in socially distanced ‘Jerusalema’ dance challenge

It is no secret that the back-to-school conversation has been riddled by uncertainties and misunderstanding. Even students have been experiencing the anxiety of going back to the classroom.

This is why thousands of people are enjoying a group of students from Hoërskool Witteberg in Bethlehem coming together for the Jerusalema challenge.

Their head of marketing, Gustav Breyer, saw a version of the video online 2 weeks ago and thought it would be a good idea for his students to do that. Because dancing is already a big part of the schooling activities, the students were eager to do it.

Breyer shares that the students practised the dance for 10 minutes, practised once without the camera, and it only took one take to capture the routine that would be so widely shared.

“Each morning, the learners come to me to show me how many more views the video has received,” Breyer shares with Parenty.

Breyer also shares a shorter version of the video on Instagram and the vocalist on Jerusalema commented and said “Wow thank you so much ????????????♥️this is too beautiful, thank u for the love of Jerusalem ????♥️”.

Watch the full video here:

