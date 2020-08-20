WATCH: Young boy cries because he can’t marry his mother

A boy crying to her mom that he is heartbroken because he cannot marry her is both the saddest and most beautiful thing on the internet.

He bawled his eyes out as his mom explained to him that they can’t get married because that is not how marriage goes and he doesn’t understand it yet.

“You can’t marry me, I’m your mom,” his mom explains.

“But I love you the most more than anyone in the whole entire world,” shared the boy as he justifies why he wants to marry her.

This boy’s future girlfriends might be in for a tough time.

Watch the full video here:

