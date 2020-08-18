Here is how you can manage nap and sleep-time accidents when potty training

Potty training can take its toll on both parents and children. It is one of the biggest milestones any family can achieve but can be equally challenging.

Even after successfully potty training your child, day and night time sleep potty training can pose a challenge. Staying dry during naps can be almost impossible for younger children.

According to the Journal of American Academy of Paediatrics, nap-time and nighttime dryness may only occur a year or so after your child is fully potty trained. This means that accidents are normal for those that are newly potty trained.

Here are some suggestions that may help.

Encourage your child to go to the potty before they nap or sleep at night

This is a good idea as it allows your child to empty their bladder before they sleep.

Wake them up once or twice during the night to go pee

The Journal of American Academy of Paediatrics states that children that are potty training don’t have enough self-control to hold the pee the entire night. It is, therefore, advisable to wake them up during the night to go pee.

My three-year-old daughter is usually restless at night when she needs to pee but cannot vocalise it. So, that is our cue to go to the bathroom. She usually settles down after that. This only helps when your child is close by.

Use training pants instead of diapers during naps

Dumping diapers is a big win and a transition for many big boys and girls. Diaper usage becomes a step back in the process. Mayo Clinic recommends that parents use disposable pants instead of diapers.

Get mattress covers

The biggest pain point of accidents during nap-time for many parents is its effects on the bed. So, to cover your bases for the inevitable, purchase bed covers to protect your mattress.

Practice patience

According to Mayo Clinic, “most children can stay dry at night between ages five and seven”. So, be patient with your three and four-year-olds through this transition.

