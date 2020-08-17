Our Kids 17.8.2020 03:15 pm

Parenty staff writer
WATCH: Toddler defies baby gate to steal jelly

Facebook screenshot

This little guy is a little too smart for his own good.

This family placed a small gate as part of childproofing the house. A child should not be unable to access whatever is on the other side.

Not this little man.

He opened the gate, steals some jelly (that we assume he should not be having), and then leaves.

The video has been viewed over 5 million times with thousands of parents impressed that such a little human could even know how to open that gate. Some were not impressed, criticising the parents for not installing the gate properly.

Either way, one is bound to chuckle.

Watch the full video below:

