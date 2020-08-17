Snap back for who?

31 months ago, I went to church for the first time after popping a human out of my body. I was hormonal and struggling with breastfeeding. I also was tired of fighting all the strength it took to exit the house with a newborn for the first time.

On arrival, after a few greetings, I locked eyes with a fellow sister who said “ooh, that tummy is big. You better tie it hey”.

After that, even my tiredness was tired .