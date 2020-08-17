This is what Level 2 lockdown means for parents and children

President Cyril Ramaphosa came bearing good news on Saturday as he addressed the nation.

He told fellow South Africans that the country would be transitioning to Level 2 from midnight on Monday. Due to the massive improvement in infections and recoveries, sitting at 80% currently, it is a good time to reopen more parts of the nation.

“It has been an immensely difficult five months, and the pandemic has taken a heavy toll – on the health of our people, on families and communities, on the public health system, on the economy, and people’s everyday lives,” Ramaphosa said.

These are the changes that will affect South African parents

Restrictions on family and social visits

This has been a difficult reality, particularly for family members that have welcomed new babies into the world. Parents had to introduce their new members through home and car windows because family visits were prohibited.

Now, family members can visit their family members, although “everyone is urged to exercise extreme caution and undertake such visits only if necessary”.

This also means that playdates can take place and kids can see friends they have not seen for five months.

Co-parented children can also move from house to house.

All restrictions on inter-provincial travel will be lifted

The restriction on inter-provincial travel created a burden for families, even those that are co-parenting in different cities. Visitation became a challenge as families required permits to travel inter-provincially. Visiting old and ill grandparents was also challenging, but this has been changed, and people can move around provinces.

On and off-site consumption of alcohol will be permitted

Did someone say wine?

For many parents, wine is a prerequisite to survive parenting. So parents can put their coffee mugs aside and grab a bottle of whatever floats their boats. Alcohol will be sold at different establishments until 10pm, and can also be purchased for home use between Monday to Thursday between 9am to 5pm.

