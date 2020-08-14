Becoming a Parent 14.8.2020 10:30 am

South Africa Mommy Blogger Aisha O’Reily gets real about postpartum bodies

Karabo Mokoena
Aish O'Reily-Instagram

This is an important message for new moms everywhere to help them appreciate their post-birth bodies more.

Like a lot of moms, blogger Aisha O’Reily received comments about how big her tummy was after giving birth to her second baby, Kenzo. She announced the birth of her second boy one week ago.

Because this is her second rodeo, she was expecting the comments about her body but was much more confident than she was the first time around. If she heard this during her first motherhood journey, Aisha shares: “I probably would’ve broken down in tears, analysing and chastising my body even more than I was doing already.”

ALSO READ: Women get real about pregnancy, birth and postpartum – Part 1

Not this time around.

Now, she fully understands her body’s ability to go back to “normal” in its own time.

“It’s not realistic for my womb to magically deflate after growing a whole human” Aisha passionately shares.

She continues to add that woman’s bodies need to be celebrated during and post-birth, in all its beauty, even when all people see are flaws.

View this post on Instagram

After being discharged from the hospital, four days after having Kenzo, a photo of all of us was shared on a family Whatsapp group. A couple family members commented on how big my tummy still was ???? Now, if this was four years ago with Kai, I probably would’ve broken down in tears, analysing and chastising my body even more than I was doing already. I was an anxious, overwhelmed mess back then. I’m grateful that this is my second time at this birth rodeo and that I know that my tummy and whole body will go back to ‘normal’ in its own time. It’s not realistic for my womb to magically deflate after growing a whole human! Before he took these photos, Kev asked if I was sure I wanted them. I said yes. I’d always wished I’d seen more postpartum tummies after I had Kai, to know that mine was normal. I don’t want to only capture my body when she’s baking a baby. She deserves to be celebrated when she’s done too. #thisispostpartum ______ #birth #realmotherhood #pregnancy #2020baby #postpartumbody #postpartum #postnatal #honestmotherhood #blackmom #blackmomsblog #melaninmotherhood #motherhood #parentsirl #postpartumbodylove #afterbirth #forthtrimester #africanmom #browngirlbloggers

A post shared by Motherhood | Love | Life (@aishaandlife) on

