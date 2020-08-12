WATCH: Nigerian mom says husband abandoned her and two daughters because of blue eyes

Risikat Moromoke Azeez was born with blue eyes and so were her two daughters. The story was made public when one of the older community girls wrote a story about the girls’ beautiful eyes and shared it on social media.

The subsequent video was shot and Risikat explained that after the second baby, her husband stopped supporting her. He started getting pressure from his family who asked: “Are you gonna keep having blue-eyed babies?”

Risikat’s husband started showing up less at home and left his family to fend for themselves. Risikat decided to leave and she has not seen or heard from the father of her children since her departure.

Watch the full video below:

My Husband Abandoned My Daughters And Me Because We Have Blue Eyes – Risikat, Ilorin Mom Posted by Punch Newspapers on Thursday, 6 August 2020

