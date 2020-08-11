Grades R to 4, 6, 9 to 11 set for back-to-school on 24 August

The phased-in structure of school reopening has been adjusted since the initial plan.

Now, most grades except grades 5, 7, 8, and 12 will be reopening on 24 August.

The notice released by the department of education details the phasing in of grades and what should happen in case a child has tested positive for Covid-19.

“If a learner has been exposed to Covid-19 at school and tests positive, the school should inform the learner’s parents or caregivers immediately,” the plan details.

There are also measures put in place for the exemption of children from school. These include:

The health of the learner

Concerns over the vulnerable health of a family member

Covid-19-related anxiety

Preference to homeschool

If a parent ticks any of the above, they can make an application to the school.

The homeschooling process should also be followed for parents that prefer that route.

