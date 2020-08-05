Job opportunities for moms who want to work remotely

The global pandemic and the subsequent lockdown requires South Africans (where they can) to be at home. That is the safest place they could be. Some people have lost their jobs and some left their jobs as they felt it put them at risk.
So, for moms who are currently at home and looking for an exciting new role from work, here are some opportunities.
Group manager – Amazon Web Services
Amazon is looking for a group manager who will be managing up to 90 associates in Cape Town. This person will be working virtually from home and will be managing a team of 4-6 managers.
Requirements
South African citizenship
Minimum four years of experience with managing people
Click here to view details and apply.
Human resource business partner – Amazon Web Services
This is also a virtual role, and the incumbent will be working closely with the HR team to ensure that the business is aligned with their overall HR plan.
Requirements
HR-related qualification
5-7 years of relevant experience
Click here to view details and apply.
[German] Work-from-home customer service associate – Amazon Web Services
Amazon is seeking bright, articulate, detail-oriented and disciplined applicants who can offer world-class customer service while working from home.
Requirements
Fluency in German
Technical equipment (internet, laptop, ethernet cable)
3 months working experience
Click here to view details and apply.
Remote sales representative – Affinity Health
Affinity Health is on a drive to recruit one thousand sales representatives to sell their products remotely. These people can be based anywhere in the country.
Requirements
South African ID
Grade 12
Well-spoken, talkative and financially motivated.
Click here to view details and apply.
Home-based English Tutors
MPC Recruitment is recruiting English tutors on behalf of a client. The applicant has to be patient and passionate about helping people and teaching them online to improve their language skills.
Requirements
Bachelor Degree Graduates
Teaching experience
A laptop and reliable internet
Click here to view details and apply.
