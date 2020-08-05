WATCH: Heartbreaking video of a father shielding his son from the Lebanon blast

A twitter user, Mohammed Al Jamal shared a home video of a father and his son during the mysterious Lebanon explosion.

His fear is evident as he holds his son close to him and awaits the unknown.

A father doing his absolute best to protect his son from the explosion in Beirut.. Pray for Lebanon ????pic.twitter.com/c1Sfm8zvTs — 2020 Predictions (@2020concepts) August 4, 2020

According to CNN, 80 people have been killed in Lebanon’s capital Beirut after an explosion hit in their main port. It is still unclear what caused the explosion, with the Prime Minister launching an investigation into explosive ammonium nitrate stored in the warehouse for six years.

On a bad day, parents worry about their kids falling off trees and swings, but others have more serious issues at hand.

Viewed over 3 million times, people shared how heartbroken they are to see how the explosion affected people.

Another user shared a similar video of a mother who rushingly grabbed her daughter as the explosion hit.

