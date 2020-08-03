WATCH: Epic battle between mom, two-year-old, and eight-month-old triplets

This mommy of four was on a mission to put her eight-month-old triplets and her two-year-old to bed at the same time when she recorded herself. It seems funny how she tries to dress the triplets, with the two-year-old also giving her a very hard time.

She keeps fighting with her two-year-old ninja while making sure one of the triplets does not fall from the bed.

She manages to get them ready for bed, but not without some struggle.

Watch the full video here:

Mom struggles to get her four kids ready for bed Child care is a full time job and when you have four, your work quadruples.Via Jukin Media Posted by Jaco de Bruyn. on Friday, 24 July 2020

