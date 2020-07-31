Parenty 31.7.2020 12:00 pm

Barbie’s new toy collection includes a black female presidential candidate

Parenty staff writer
Photo- Business Wire

Who runs the world? Girls!

The new Barbie collection has been released and the concept has parents excited. The Barbie toy manufacturer Mattel shared the collection on Twitter and it made a lot of people happy.

Representation and diversity in toy manufacturing have been a hot topic for some time, and toy manufacturers are showing up.

The collection released a set of four dolls, occupying the roles of campaign manager, fundraiser, voter, and presidential candidate; a black doll.

Barbie collaborated with She Should Run to encourage young girls to raise their voices and in the words of Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi to “take up space”.

In Mattel’s press release, they shared they want to “foster girls’ leadership ambition by directly addressing the top barriers to girls’ leadership, which are self-limiting beliefs”.

