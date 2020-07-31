Being a parent 31.7.2020 10:00 am

Parenty staff writer
WATCH: This mom life musical is every moms reality

If there is one thing moms need right now, it’s a theme song.

Video creator Tova Leigh did not disappoint when creating this musical, depicting exactly what moms across the world are going through. For 3 minutes, she shares the endless moments that moms go through.

From hiding from the kids, playing referee and providing endless snacks, Leigh shares these moments in a very creative way. The video’s purpose all the amazing who are doing an incredible job raising their little ones, even amid the madness.

“You’re doing a great job,” Leigh shares.

Watch the full video below: 

MOM LIFE (THE MUSICAL)

*NEW VIDEO* If Mom Life was a musical, this would be it! With the brilliant Riona – The Unnatural Woman

Posted by Tova Leigh – My Thoughts about stuff on Tuesday, 26 May 2020

