A birthing complication leads to multiple amputations for a Gauteng mom

A 20-year old woman is set to have surgery to amputate both her feet and her right hand after she developed complications in her pregnancy. Her left arm has already been amputated.

Eye Witness News reports that the surgery will be undertaken at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital.

She developed sepsis which is the presence of multiple microorganisms that are harmful to the body. The presence of these microorganisms led to her developed gangrene in her feet, hands, and fingers.

This is why the amputations need to take place as those tissues are decomposing.

She gave birth in early July, and has not had any visitors due to Covid-19 regulations, and is now struggling to look after her newborn on her own. She can’t even hold her baby as she already lost her one arm.

Dr. Jo Carreira, the hospital’s surgical registrar stated that “she going to need some sort of rehab prostheses and we don’t really have good prostheses here in government [hospitals]”.

This young woman is currently unable to even hold her baby.

