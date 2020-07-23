WATCH: Dad playing ‘dance and stop’ with his daughter is beyond adorable

Moms might carry their girl children for nine months, but the bond they have with their fathers is incomparable.

This adorable video of an infant dancing with her father is the perfect example of this. This dad was recorded getting jiggy with his daughter, and saying “stop” and they do it simultaneously, then dance again.

His daughter waves her feet and hands around like she is having the time of her life, and the internet is here for all of it.

With over 180K shares, viewers were so impressed that some gave him the Dad of the Year award.

Watch the full video below:

This is the best thing on the internet right now. ???????? Who said #blackfathers ain't awesome? Posted by Afropolitan Insights on Tuesday, 19 May 2020

