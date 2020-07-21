Support children the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital this Mandela Month

Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital (NMCH) in Parktown encourages community members to join the #ServeLikeMadiba campaign this Mandela month.

Hospital CEO Dr Mandisa Maholwana said the hospital recently celebrated its third anniversary, while their founder, the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, marks 25 years since its establishment. “Essentially, #ServeLikeMadiba is about marking our genesis and honouring Madiba and his message of being a service to one’s society. We felt this was an opportune time for both these milestones and as we enter Mandela month,” said Maholwana.

“The world needs all of us, especially at this time, to give of ourselves, particularly to those in vulnerable positions and that includes our children.”

As part of the campaign, NMCH is urging the public to make the hospital a charity of their choice. Community members can support them in a number of ways. Firstly, they can donate R20 through their SMS line 40301 by texting the word ‘Gift’.

Secondly, the public can donate toiletries and pyjamas to support patients, many of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

